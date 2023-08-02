Bahamas promises to join Kenya in security force in Haiti as support grows

The Bahamian government on Tuesday welcomed Kenya's decision to lead a multinational force in Haiti and committed 150 people to support the effort if the United Nations authorizes the force, the Bahamas' Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The announcement follows a request on Monday from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that countries in Haiti's region join forces with Kenya, which last week said it was willing to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help stem violence between police and gangs. "The Bahamas has committed 150 persons to support the multi-national force once authorized by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

Haiti's government requested international security assistance last year, attracting the UN's support for a security force deployed by member states, but no country had been willing to lead such an effort until Kenya's commitment.

