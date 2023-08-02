Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

U.S. observers are in Israel this week to discreetly assess conditions at its border crossings for Palestinian-Americans as part of an emerging Israeli-U.S. visa waiver deal, four officials said. The officials, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said the delegation visited Israel's immigration office on Sunday, Ben Gurion Airport on Monday and would on Tuesday tour checkpoints on the occupied West Bank's boundaries.

North Korea responds to UN Command on US Private Travis King -Pentagon

North Korea has offered a very brief response to the United Nations Command about a U.S. soldier who dashed over the heavily-guarded border with South Korea on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. However, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that North Korea only acknowledged the U.N. Command's request for information about U.S. Army Private Travis King and stopped short of offering detailed information about him.

Turkish staff member at Sweden's consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded

A Turkish staff member at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western city of Izmir was shot and seriously wounded in front of the consulate building, TRT state broadcaster said on Tuesday. Izmir's governor's office said in a statement a Turkish citizen registered to the eastern province of Agri has been apprehended.

Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for his wide-ranging efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged even as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year. The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the U.S. by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies helicopter violation

Poland said on Tuesday it was rushing troops to its eastern border after accusing Belarus, Russia's closest ally, of violating its airspace with military helicopters. The Belarusian military denied any such violation and accused NATO member Poland, one of Ukraine's most fervent backers in its conflict with Russia, of making up the accusation to justify a buildup of its troops.

France evacuates citizens from Niger after neighbours warn of war

France began the evacuation of hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger on Tuesday, a day after neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso said any outside intervention to restore the ousted government would be seen as a declaration of war. A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government last Wednesday in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

US says formally invites new Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington

The United States has formally invited China's newly reappointed foreign minister, Wang Yi, to Washington, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, after Wang's predecessor was abruptly removed from his post by Beijing. China reappointed veteran diplomat Wang last week, replacing former rising star Qin Gang, who has not been seen for more than month -- a mysterious absence after just seven months in the job that has raised questions about transparency.

Trump election interference charges include Civil War-era legal rights law

The charges brought against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in the federal election interference case are based in part on a law enacted in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War to protect the rights of Black people. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, was charged with conspiring to deprive voters of their right to a fair election and defraud the U.S. by blocking Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory. He has denied wrongdoing and said the case is part of a broader, politically motivated "witch hunt."

Torture, sexual violence commonly used by Russian forces in Ukraine, say experts

A large number of prisoners held in makeshift detention centres in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine were tortured and sexually violated, a team of international experts said on Wednesday in a summary of their latest findings. The Mobile Justice Team, established by the international humanitarian law firm Global Rights Compliance, has worked with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors in the Kherson region since it was reclaimed in November after more than eight months under Russian control.

Bahamas promises to join Kenya in security force in Haiti as support grows

The Bahamian government on Tuesday welcomed Kenya's decision to lead a multinational force in Haiti and committed 150 people to support the effort if the United Nations authorizes the force. The announcement from the Bahamas' foreign ministry follows a request on Monday from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Haiti's neighbors join forces with Kenya, which last week said it was willing to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help stem gang violence.

