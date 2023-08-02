Left Menu

One killed, 56 injured as bus rolls over near Grand Canyon

Eight of those injured were flown to hospitals and others who suffered non-critical injuries were taken by ground transportation, the Hualapai tribe's emergency operations said in a statement. A tour bus collided with a visitor's personal vehicle near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, KTNV television news of Las Vegas reported, citing a spokesperson for a tour company.

One person was killed and 56 were injured when a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon in Arizona, officials said. Eight of those injured were flown to hospitals and others who suffered non-critical injuries were taken by ground transportation, the Hualapai tribe's emergency operations said in a statement.

A tour bus collided with a visitor's personal vehicle near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, KTNV television news of Las Vegas reported, citing a spokesperson for a tour company. The accident occurred in Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Reservation, an area that includes the West Rim of the Grand Canyon and the Skywalk, an observation deck that protrudes into the canyon, some 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) above the canyon floor.

The land is distinct from the Grand Canyon National Park, which receives about 5 million visitors per year, according to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. The cause of the accident was under investigation by the Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the statement said. Multiple tribal, state and local fire and rescue agencies responded.

