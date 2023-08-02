Explosions, drone debris hit Kyiv, mayor, officials say

Left Menu

(Adds comment from military official in paragraph 3; details throughout) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Anti-aircraft units worked to shoot down drones attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Wednesday, with drone debris falling in three districts but causing no injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials said.

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

Anti-aircraft units worked to shoot down drones attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Wednesday, with drone debris falling in three districts but causing no injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military officials said. Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that debris had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and that a non-residential building had been damaged. Emergency services were on site.

Klitschko said that debris had also fallen in the Svyatoshyn district, further west, and that a tree had caught fire. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said debris also came down in a playground in the Holosiivskyi district, near the city centre, and set fire to a non-residential building.

Neither official reported injuries. Air raid alerts were lifted for the capital, the surrounding Kyiv region and most other parts of the country.

