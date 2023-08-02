Costa Rica prosecutor opens case into president for 'influence peddling'

Costa Rica's top prosecutor has opened a case against President Rodrigo Chaves and various other government officials for allegations of "influence peddling," the Attorney General's office confirmed on Tuesday.

The case comes after a complaint was lodged by businessman Leonel Baruch late last month, accusing Chaves of interfering in his child custody proceedings following his divorce, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported earlier in the day. The Attorney General's office said it could not comment further because the case was in a preliminary "private" stage.

The presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The communication ministry, meanwhile, said that it was respectful of the judicial process and would cooperate. It is the prosecutor's second investigation involving Chaves in less than a month, following a July 17 probe over an alleged abuse of power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)