China issues draft guidelines to tighten limits on use of apps by minors
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-08-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 08:48 IST
China's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday it has drafted guidelines to strengthen limits around use of apps, smart terminals and app stores by minors.
The regulator set a deadline for public feedback on the guidelines on Sept. 2.
