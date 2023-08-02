Left Menu

Body of man who fell into swollen drain in Thane found after 6 days

The man, identified as Ramesh Teki, from Mahatma Phule Nagar, along with his friends went to the swollen drain at Kharigaon near Kalwa for fishing on July 27, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.He then accidentally fell into the water body and got swept away, the official said.Local firemen and disaster management cell personnel carried out a search for three days, but the victim was not traced.At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a highly decomposed body was found in the drain connecting to Kalwa creek and sent for postmortem, the official said.

The body of a 37-year-old man who fell into a flooded drain in Maharashtra's Thane district has been found after six days, an official said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Ramesh Teki, from Mahatma Phule Nagar, along with his friends went to the swollen drain at Kharigaon near Kalwa for fishing on July 27, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

He then accidentally fell into the water body and got swept away, the official said.

Local firemen and disaster management cell personnel carried out a search for three days, but the victim was not traced.

At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a highly decomposed body was found in the drain connecting to Kalwa creek and sent for postmortem, the official said. The deceased was identified during the autopsy, he added.

