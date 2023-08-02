Russia hits port, grain silo in Ukraine's Odesa region - official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, setting some of them on fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
There have been no reports of casualties, he said. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal which had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria
Road traffic partially restored on Crimean Bridge -Russia deputy PM
Russia launches drones, missiles on Ukraine's south and east - Ukraine's Air Force
Russian withdrawl from grain deal is “unconscionable”: Antony Blinken
Russia says foils Ukrainian drone raid on Crimea - RIA