Top Indian-origin US diplomat championing global women's rights in India on week-long visit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:35 IST
Dr Geeta Rao Gupta, US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues is visiting India from August 1-8 to participate in the G-20 conference and meet her Indian counterparts with an aim to highlight and advance the Biden administration's gender equality policy priorities in the region and around the world.

According to the State Department's official release, Rao kicked off her visit from Gujarat where she will spearhead the American delegation to the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) Conference.

In addition, she will participate in the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment, the release said on Tuesday.

Her India visit concludes on August 8, with two stops in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Rao, who is the fourth Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues at the US Department of State and the first woman of colour to hold the position, will be in Mumbai from August 5-6 where she will engage in crucial discussions with representatives from the private sector and civil society.

These discussions are geared towards understanding and shaping gender equality priorities in India, the State Department said.

Key topics include enhancing women's economic security by addressing systemic barriers that hamper women's equal participation in the economy, narrowing the gender digital gap, and formulating strategies to prevent and tackle gender-based violence.

Concluding her visit in Bengaluru, Gupta, accompanied by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Nancy Izzo Jackson, will deliver the keynote address at the WEConnect International Asia Pacific Conference on August 7.

In Bengaluru, she also plans to interact with influential women leaders and representatives from civil society organisations to promote and align efforts to champion the rights and empowerment of Indian women.

