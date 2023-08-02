Left Menu

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

''Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.

''Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,'' the Delhi Police said. Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.

