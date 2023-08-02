Iran's navy unveils new vessels equipped with 600 km range missiles - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-08-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 10:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Revolutionary Guards' navy unveiled new vessels equipped with 600 km range missiles at a time of rising tensions with the U.S. in the Gulf, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
Last month, the United States sent additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran's seizure of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish President Erdogan visits Gulf Arab states, seeking funds for ailing economy
Turkiye's finance chief heralds USD 50.7 billion deals with UAE as Erdogan tours Gulf nations
Fire engulfs industrial unit in Palghar district; none hurt
US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran's efforts to seize commercial ships
Erdogan toured Gulf States seeking economic injections for Turkey’s ailing economy