NZ and Fiji sign new agreement to bolster emergency management cooperation

A new agreement signed today will bolster emergency management cooperation between New Zealand and Fiji, says Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office will help to strengthen disaster resilience, response, and recovery capacities of both countries.

“Our countries have had each other’s backs during emergency weather situations. Fiji have shared their knowledge and skilled team members with New Zealand through some of our toughest times and we are extremely grateful for their friendship,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“This Memorandum of Cooperation formalises our already strong relationship. I am so pleased to have been able to be in Fiji and meet with the team who have helped New Zealand through some of our worst weather emergencies.”

The visit included a Coin Presentation ceremony in commendation of the efforts and contribution made by a 34-member team deployed by the Government of Fiji to provide support in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The Fiji team worked alongside our front-line staff for the safety and wellbeing of affected people, both on the ground supporting the removal of silt from homes in impacted areas and embedded in our National Crisis Management Centre.

“I was pleased to be able to shake the hands and thank the members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji National Fire Authority and the National Disaster Management Office who assisted our response to the devastating effects of the cyclone.

“The helping hand Fiji extended to Aotearoa during one of our most significant emergency events is deeply appreciated.”

New Zealand will contribute FJD$3.45 million to Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office to support emergency management initiatives in Fiji. This funding is being provided through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade International Development Cooperation Programme.

“This funding will be instrumental in the establishment of a new disaster warehouse in Fiji’s Northern Division and fostering peer-to-peer support between NEMA and Fiji's National Disaster Management Office,” Kieran McAnulty said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)