Singapore PM Lee: minister under graft probe barred from duty until further notice

Singapore's transport minister, who is under investigation by the country's anti-graft agency, has been barred from duty until further notice, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his first remarks on the matter in parliament on Wednesday.

The minister, S. Iswaran, has been given a reduced pay of S$8,500 per month until further notice, Lee said.

"Such incidents involving ministers are rare, and there is no rule or precedent on how to effect an interdiction on a political office holder," said Lee.

