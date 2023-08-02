Left Menu

Karnataka boat mishap: Body of missing fisherman found

The body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat capsized off Byndoor coast in Udupi district on July 31, was found, police sources said on Wednesday.The body of Satish Kharvi was found floating near Koderi Port seawalk near Uppunda on Tuesday night.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:23 IST
Karnataka boat mishap: Body of missing fisherman found
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat capsized off Byndoor coast in Udupi district on July 31, was found, police sources said on Wednesday.

The body of Satish Kharvi was found floating near Koderi Port seawalk near Uppunda on Tuesday night. Locals found the body and informed the police following which it was recovered.

A search was on for the fisherman since Monday evening. Another person Nagesh Kharvi, who was rescued on Monday, had died later at the hospital.

The country boat had capsized on Monday while returning to the shore after a fishing trip near Uppunda in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

State Minister for Fisheries and Ports Mankala Vaidya on Tuesday visited the houses of the two fishermen who lost their lives in the boat tragedy and said Rs 6 lakh each will be handed over to the families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023