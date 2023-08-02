Charge sheet filed against man for extorting money in name of PMO, ED contacts

A money laundering charge sheet has been filed against a Noida-based man who allegedly extorted money from people by falsely claiming to be close to the officers of the PMO and the Enforcement Directorate, the federal financial crimes investigative agency said on Wednesday.

The prosecution complaint has been filed against Mohammad Kashif before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and the court took cognisance of the charge sheet on July 31, the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Uttar Pradesh Police FIR filed against the accused where it was alleged that Kashif depicted himself close to the officers of the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and ''extorted'' money from the general public in the name of getting their work done from government departments or ministries.

The ED said it has raided the residence of the man, located in sector 107 of Noida, leading to seizure of Rs 1,10,50,000 cash, a currency counting machine and documents related to investigation conducted by various probe agencies.

These documents pertain to investigation conducted by the DRI, Customs, ED, ICAI etc. against certain people, the agency said. Using this modus operandi, Kashif ''extorted'' Rs 1 crore from a family of businessman in lieu of helping them in a case being investigated by the ED, the agency said.

Kashif, it said, had purchased a property worth Rs 1.78 crore, out of which he paid Rs 1.05 crore in cash. ''Apart from this, the man had spent huge amount on his luxurious lifestyle (high-end luxury cars, watches, clothes etc.) including multiple foreign trips without any legitimate source of money,'' the agency alleged.

