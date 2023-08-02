Vishva Hindu Parishad reports death of Bajrang Dal activist, toll in Haryana clashes rises to 6
The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of a Bajrang Dal activist during treatment in a Delhi hospital.District Vice-President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Tanwar said during the violence in Nuh on Monday, Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma was attacked by the rioters and critically injured.He was undergoing treatment at Delhis Safdarjung Hospital where he died, the VHP district vice-president said.
District Vice-President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Tanwar said during the violence in Nuh on Monday, Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma was attacked by the rioters and critically injured.
He was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where he died, the VHP district vice-president said. Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.
