Left Menu

Man held for flashing at woman college student on moving train in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:02 IST
Man held for flashing at woman college student on moving train in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a female college student on a moving train in Kerala, police said.

The incident occurred on July 31, onboard the Coimbatore-Mangalapuram inter-city express as it was passing through Kannur district, they said.

The man was taken into custody by Kasaragod Railway Police based on the student's complaint after the train reached Kasaragod station.

A case was also lodged under sections 119(a) (performing sexual gestures or acts in public places degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act and section 509 (insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC, they said.

Thereafter, the case and the accused were handed over to Kannur Railway Police as the incident occurred while the train was passing through Kannur.

The student had boarded the train from Shoranur in Palakkad district of the state and the man was already seated opposite to her, they added.

According to the complainant, he touched his private parts while sitting in front of her and she recorded the incident on her mobile phone before angrily confronting the man who subsequently got up from his seat and went away.

The incident came to light after its visuals became viral and were aired on TV channels on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023