Left Menu

American national gangraped in Kerala, 2 held

An American woman, who had arrived in India recently and was staying at an ashram near here, was allegedly gangraped by two men.The accused men were caught on Tuesday and an FIR under various sections, including 376D gangrape and 3762n repeatedly raping same woman, of the IPC, has been registered against them, police said.The arrest of the men is yet to be recorded.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:54 IST
American national gangraped in Kerala, 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An American woman, who had arrived in India recently and was staying at an ashram near here, was allegedly gangraped by two men.

The accused men were caught on Tuesday and an FIR under various sections, including 376D (gangrape) and 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping same woman), of the IPC, has been registered against them, police said.

''The arrest of the men is yet to be recorded. They are presently in custody,'' an officer of Karunagappally police station said.

The incident occurred on July 31 when the 44-year-old woman was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram.

Police said that according to the woman's complaint, the men came up to her and offered to share cigarettes and when she refused, they offered her rum.

On drinking the alcohol, she became intoxicated and thereafter, the men put her between them on a bike and took her to a nearby vacant house where she was gangraped repeatedly, police said referring to the woman's complaint.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the night of August 1. She had arrived in Kerala on July 22, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023