Indonesia buys 12 drones worth USD 300 million from Turkiye

The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth USD 805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth USD 300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia's defence system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia's military defence equipment with the contract signed February 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.

In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth USD 805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force. The purchase, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, was criticised for the age of the equipment. But the Defence Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defence equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force's decline in the combat readiness as many of the country's existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.

