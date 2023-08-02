Spread of violence proves law and order machinery in Haryana in tatters: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Haryana government for failing to contain the violence in the state, claiming it proves that like Manipur, the law and order machinery in the northern state is in tatters.

Referring to the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh, she said if the state government was not in a position to provide security to the yatra, it should not have been allowed.

''The state government should make honest efforts to restore peace and harmony in Haryana ... it is the constitutional duty of every government to protect all religions and public property,'' she said here.

The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the VHP reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist while many shops and godown were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes here and Nuh.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday last night.

