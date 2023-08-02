Left Menu

One more arrested in ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:33 IST
One more arrested in ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has arrested another accused in a case related to an ISIS-inspired car bomb blast at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore last year, an official said on Wednesday.

The prime accused in the case, Jamesha Mubeen, was killed when the car laden with an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

Mohammed Idris, a resident of Coimbatore, has been arrested for conspiring with other accused to carry out the terror attack, an NIA spokesperson said, adding, ''Idris was closely associated with Mubeen and was part of the conspiracy meetings with other accused in the planning of the terror attack.'' The official said investigations have revealed that Mubeen was inspired and motivated by the hardcore ideology of global terror group ISIS and had carried out the terror attack after promising allegiance to the proscribed group's self-proclaimed caliph Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi. On April 20 and June 2, the federal probe filed two separate charge sheets in the case before the NIA court at Poonamallee in Chennai against six and five accused, respectively.

The case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station and subsequently taken over by NIA on October 27, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023