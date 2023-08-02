Left Menu

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.Activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the national capital against the clashes causing traffic jams.

02-08-2023
Activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the national capital against the clashes causing traffic jams. Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police. ''Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in the city and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,'' the Delhi Police said. Police have enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas and are also holding meetings with peace committees. Social media monitoring is also being done, officials said. Vehicles are being checked at the borders. Drones are also being used for security purposes, officials said, adding foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. In the northeast district, Bajrang Dal supporters held a protest and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Police erected barricades and stopped.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place in the district and the situation is normal, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, in a tweet, claimed that a slogan -- ''blood will be shed on streets'' -- was raised outside the Nangloi police station in Delhi. Posting the video with her tweet, she claimed the clip was viral on social media since Monday.

''So far Manipur and Haryana have been victims of violence, now will Delhi be allowed to become a victim too? On one hand, the police are saying that if someone does something wrong, they will take action. This video is viral since yesterday. Did the police check this video? If the video is correct then why were these people not arrested?'' she posed.

At least six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal violence in Haryana while 116 have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

