Maharashtra: Armed men rob Rs 1.20 crore cash from two employees of transport firm in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified men robbed two employees of a transporter of Rs 1.20 crore cash they were carrying in Itwari area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra by threatening them with sharp weapons, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday when two men intercepted the scooter of the two employees in a lane, a police official said.

''They forced the duo to hand over the bag containing Rs 1.20 crore cash by threatening them with sharp weapons and fled with their two-wheeler. The robbers also took away the mobile phones of the duo,'' he said.

The official said the victims had collected cash from the office of the transport firm in Itwari area and were headed towards Bhutada Chambers.

Police were informed about the incident after the victims managed to contact the owner of the firm.

Police have intensified checking to trace the robbers and are scanning CCTV footages in Itwari area, the official said.

A case was registered at Lakadganj police station and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

