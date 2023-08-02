Expect justice on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he expected justice from the Supreme Court like other citizens as the top court commenced hearing pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Whatever happened with Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 was wrong. It was against the Constitution and the law. We will put these to the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the National Conference leader said in the premises of the top court.

“We have got the opportunity to put forth our grievances. We expect justice like any other citizens of the country,” he said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud commenced day-to-day hearing in the matter from Wednesday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who will lead the arguments on behalf of petitioners challenging the abrogation, said he will continue his submissions till Thursday. On August 5, 2019, the Centre came out with the notification repealing Article 370 and it also stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)