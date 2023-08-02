Left Menu

Bridge over Alaknanda collapses in U'khand, labourer goes missing

A labourer was swept away by the strong currents of the Alaknanda on Wednesday when part of an under-construction bridge over it collapsed into the river.Two labourers fell into the river as the bridge collapsed. While one managed to swim ashore, the other labourer was swept away by the rivers strong current, Superintendent of Police Chamoli Pramendra Dobhal said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers fell into the river as the bridge collapsed. While one managed to swim ashore, the other labourer was swept away by the river's strong current, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said. A search is underway to trace the missing labourer, Dobhal said.

The bridge near Brahmakapal was a temporary structure, built close to the Himalayan temple under the Badrinath masterplan, he said.

