Russia will return to Black Sea grain deal when its interests are upheld - Kremlin

Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that the international community had failed to ensure that Russia could also freely export its grain and fertiliser as part of that deal.

The Kremlin on Wednesday restated its position on the Black Sea grain deal, saying Moscow was ready to return to the accord that allowed for export of Ukrainian grain by sea once the part that concerns Russia was implemented. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that President Vladimir Putin was holding a call on Wednesday morning with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea grain deal last summer. Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that the international community had failed to ensure that Russia could also freely export its grain and fertiliser as part of that deal. The U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday there were "indications" that Russia might be interested in returning to discussions about the grain deal, without giving further details.

 

