Left Menu

1.14 lakh posts vacant in central police organisations: Govt

The ministry reviews the recruitment progress regularly to ensure that vacant posts get filled up in a time-bound manner, Mishra said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:42 IST
1.14 lakh posts vacant in central police organisations: Govt
Ajay Kumar Mishra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1,14,245 posts are lying vacant in central police organisations such as the CRPF, the BSF and the Delhi Police, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mishra said in 2023, advertisements for about 31,879 posts have been published, and out of these, 1,126 posts have been filled up. The Ministry of Home Affairs and its organisations, including the Central Armed Police Forces such as Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Assam Rifles and Central Industrial Security Force, and central police organisations, including Delhi Police, has approximately 1,14,245 vacant posts at present, he said in a written reply.

Out of the vacant posts, 3,075 are in group 'A', 15,861 are in group 'B' and 95,309 are in Group 'C'. Of these, 16,356 posts are of Scheduled Castes, 8,759 posts of Scheduled Tribes, 21,974 posts of Other Backward Class, and 7,394 posts of economically weaker section and 59,762 posts of general category.

The minister said recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process and added that advertisements to fill up posts are published as and when vacancy arises and appointment letters issued after completion of recruitment process. The ministry reviews the recruitment progress regularly to ensure that vacant posts get filled up in a time-bound manner, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023