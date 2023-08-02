Left Menu

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:44 IST
Sadhu kills another sadhu in Uttarakhand ashram
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A sadhu living in an ashram in Uttarakhand's Badrinath town allegedly bludgeoned to death another sadhu with a hammer and hid the body under his bed, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Malreddy Naveen Reddy, was arrested after he confessed his crime to the ashram manager, Puran Singh Rana, they said.

Reddy, who lived in cottage number 14 at Sant Kutiya, killed Sunkara Ramdas, who lived in cottage number 15, on Monday night and hid the body under his bed, police said.

The next day, Reddy went to Rana and told him that he had killed Ramdas in a fit of rage. He told Rana that he was in need of money and wanted to sell his land in Mandal near Uttarakhand's Gopeshwar town but Ramdas was creating hurdles for him, they said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday after Rana informed the police, they added.

The hammer used in the murder has been recovered, police said.

According to preliminary inquiry, Reddy and Ramdas were residents of Nalguda Cheruppally in Telangana and were known to each other since 2013, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

