Pangolin rescued, eight arrested in Odisha
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A pangolin was rescued on Wednesday in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and eight people were arrested on the charges of trading wildlife, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel conducted a raid and rescued the animal near Rairangpur, he said.
They also seized an SUV, a scooter and eight mobile phones from the possession of those arrested, he added.
