Pangolin rescued, eight arrested in Odisha

A pangolin was rescued on Wednesday in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and eight people were arrested on the charges of trading wildlife, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel conducted a raid and rescued the animal near Rairangpur, he said.

They also seized an SUV, a scooter and eight mobile phones from the possession of those arrested, he added.

