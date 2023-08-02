Left Menu

VHP's failure to give proper estimation of crowd may be responsible for violence: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the organisers of the religious procession which was attacked in Nuh by a mob did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.Such an incident has never occurred in the history of the state, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:47 IST
VHP's failure to give proper estimation of crowd may be responsible for violence: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the organisers of the religious procession – which was attacked in Nuh by a mob – did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.

Such an incident has never occurred in the history of the state, he said. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes which were sparked on Monday in the Nuh district and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, Chautala said strict action will be taken against the culprits of the violence. He said paramilitary forces have been deployed and the security has been tightened. ''... the organisers of the Yatra had not given proper estimation to the district administration about the crowd participating in the event. Lack of this information somewhere or the other appears to have led to the incident,'' said Chautala. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Tuesday termed the violence in Nuh ''unfortunate'' and called the attack on a VHP procession ''well-planned which points to a larger conspiracy.'' Chautala urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. He said police were investigating the matter and situation was peaceful in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023