Poland says it protests against Belarus actions near border
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:52 IST
Poland issued a protest against Belarusian actions near its border, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday, after the country accused Belarus of violating its airspace with military helicopters. "Poland has issued a firm protest against Belarus' actions, which we perceive as provocations," Jablonski said after the Belarusian charge d'affaires was summoned to the ministry.
The Belarusian military denied any such violation took place.
