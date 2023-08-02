Left Menu

SIU appoints Adv Ntuthuzelo Vanara as Chief Legal Counsel

The unit said Vanara’s appointment is in line with strengthening its “implementing business process improvements that are result driven”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:07 IST
SIU appoints Adv Ntuthuzelo Vanara as Chief Legal Counsel
Vanara has legal expertise spanning over two decades, including his work at the public broadcaster. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former SABC Group Executive for Legal Governance and Regulatory, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, has been appointed as the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Chief Legal Counsel.

The unit said Vanara’s appointment is in line with strengthening its “implementing business process improvements that are result driven”.

“The strategy places emphasis on the positive impact of the SIU work, improving turnaround time of investigations, reaching expected legal outcomes, and ensuring the implementation of SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management,” the SIU said.

Vanara has legal expertise spanning over two decades, including his work at the public broadcaster.

“He has also worked at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa as Acting Registrar of Members’ Interest, Chief Director: Legal Advisor and has occupied other legal positions. He holds a B. Proc through Vista University, LLB and LLM through the University of the Free State.

“The SIU looks forward to Advocate Vanara leading our legal team and strengthening our Civil Litigation Division to achieve even greater milestones,” the unit said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023