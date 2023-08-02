Left Menu

Large fire hits industrial zone in Iran's Doroud city - SNN

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:05 IST
Large fire hits industrial zone in Iran's Doroud city - SNN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A large fire broke out in an industrial zone in Iran's southwestern city of Douroud, the Students News Network reported on Wednesday.

The news agency added that 16 fire trucks were dispatched to put down the fire, without elaborating on the cause of the incident.

