Large fire hits industrial zone in Iran's Doroud city - SNN

A large fire broke out in an industrial zone in Iran's southwestern city of Douroud, the Students News Network reported on Wednesday.
The news agency added that 16 fire trucks were dispatched to put down the fire, without elaborating on the cause of the incident.
