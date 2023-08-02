Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:18 IST
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede seeks police action for defamation against RTI activist
Sameer Wankhede (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has submitted a complaint with Mumbai Police demanding action against an RTI activist stating that a video uploaded by him on the Cordelia cruise case is prima facie defamatory.

Wankhede, currently posted as Additional Commissioner of Customs, claimed the activist, Ketan Tirodkar, published a false, defamatory interview on a Marathi news channel and other mediums.

An official from Amboli police station on Wednesday confirmed to have received Wankhede's application and said police are looking into it.

The application claimed the video uploaded on YouTube by Tirodkar without verification of facts on a sub-judice matter has defamed Wankhede.

Wankhede demanded a case be registered against the RTI activist under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation.

The CBI had booked Wankhede, a former chief of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and four others for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery in a case in which he is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case.

