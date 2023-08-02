Deadline for comments on draft Renewable Energy Masterplan extended

Left Menu

02-08-2023
The deadline for submission of public comments on the draft South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) has been extended to 18 August 2023.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), the SAREM is aimed at driving the industrialisation of the renewable energy value chain.

“Over the past 18 months, the DMRE, working with industry stakeholders, experts, labour, and other government departments, produced the SAREM which articulates a vision, objectives, and an action plan for South Africa to tap into opportunities linked to the booming market for renewable energy and battery storage technologies, both domestically and globally.

“SAREM aims to leverage the rising demand to unlock the industrial and inclusive development of associated renewable energy and battery storage value chains in South Africa,” the department said.

The department published the draft masterplan for comments on Monday, 17 July. The extension follows the deadline of 31 July 2023.

Comments and inputs on the SAREM can be emailed to Mthunzi.Mangqalaza@dmre.gov.za.

Virtual townhall sessions on the SAREM are scheduled for 14 and 15 August 2023. Stakeholders must register on the links below:

Registration link for 14 August: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrduyqrzkqEteN6DWb85z13yEHcUy2xEmb

Registration link for 15 August: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMud-uorTIvEtI0wmF1nszjR6baKXshohBJ

“The DMRE invites and encourages stakeholders to review and provide comments on the draft masterplan document to ensure that the contribution of the renewable energy and battery storage value chains is maximised in support of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) objectives,” the department said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

