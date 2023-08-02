Five people missing for six months traced, returned to families in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI ) Five people missing for the past six months in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were traced and returned to their families, police said on Wednesday.

Among the rescued people were two teenage girls, a woman and two boys, they said.

They were traced by a police team during searches in different areas, they added.

The missing reports were filed at the Rajouri city police post during the past six months, the police said.

