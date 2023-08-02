Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail

He was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to prison sentences of between four and 15 years.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:01 IST
  • Spain

A Spanish judge on Wednesday formally indicted former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves, who has been jailed on remand for over six months for alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December. The judge handling the investigation said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who claims he had consensual sex with his accuser. He was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail.

