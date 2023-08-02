Following are the top stories at 5.10 pm: NATION DEL33 HR-CLASH-LD KHATTAR **** Six people killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence in the state while 116 have been arrested. **** BOM14 GJ-PM-LD WOMEN EMPOWERMENT **** PM Modi says women's economic empowerment fuels growth, need to create level-playing field where women achievers become the norm Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a ''women-led development approach.'' **** DEL56 HR-CLASH-CM **** Haryana violence: CM seeks 4 more companies of central forces Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh. **** PAR12 RS-2NDLD WALKOUT **** Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Manipur violence New Delhi: Members of the opposition INDIA bloc parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha for the second time on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue besides alleging that the leader of the opposition was not allowed to speak in the House. **** CAL7 MN-LD VIOLENCE **** Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur, curfew relaxation period increased in Imphal Imphal: Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. **** DEL46 MANIPUR-OPPN-2NDLD PREZ **** Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur, give roadmap for bringing peace in state: Opposition urges President New Delhi: Leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur and to list steps needed to restore peace in the violence-hit state. **** DEL39 RSQ-MOE-MANIPUR-SCHOOLS **** Over 14K schoolchildren displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur: Education Ministry New Delhi: Over 14,000 schoolchildren have been displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. **** BOM18 MP-CHEETAH-2NDLD-DEATH **** One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal: One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state forest department. **** MDS8 KL-REMARK-SPEAKER **** I never hurt sentiments of any religion, says Kerala Speaker on row over his remarks on Lord Ganesha Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday made it clear that he never intended to hurt sentiments of any religion, and the ongoing controversy over his recent remarks on Lord Ganesha was ''very unfortunate''. **** BOM24 MH-SESSION-LD FADNAVIS-BHIDE **** Won't tolerate insult to national icons; govt will take action against Cong mouthpiece for insulting V D Savarkar: Fadnavis Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said insult of national icons will not be tolerated and announced action against a Congress mouthpiece for ''insulting'' late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. **** LEGAL LGD12 SC-HARYANA-LD CLASH **** Haryana violence: SC orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech New Delhi: With communal clashes claiming six lives in parts of Haryana close to Delhi, the Supreme Court Wednesday ordered enhanced deployment of security personnel in sensitive areas and a crackdown on hate speech but refused to stop the proposed rallies by VHP and Bajrang Dal in the NCR. **** LGD14 DL-COURT-LD TYTLER **** 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for August 4 its order on the anticipatory bail application of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people in Pul Bangash area here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. **** LGD4 SC- ARTICLE 370 **** Hearing commences in SC on batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. **** BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-TOMATO **** Tomato prices spike again on tight supply; Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259/kg New Delhi: Tomato prices have again hit the roof in the national capital with Mother Dairy selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores. **** FOREIGN FGN10 US-H1B **** US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified Washington: The US has completed a second round of random lottery selection for the much sought-after H-1B work visa for foreign guest workers and the successful applicants have been notified, according to a federal agency.By Lalit K Jha **** FGN14 PAK-ELECTIONS-CENSUS-SHARIF **** Pak elections to be held according to digital census conducted earlier this year: PM Sharif Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the next general election will be held on the basis of the new digital census, a move that is likely to be opposed by other political parties in the coalition government as it will lead to delayed polls.By Sajjad Hussain ****

