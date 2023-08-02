Govt exploring options of taking up indigenous development of Small Modular Reactors

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the Government is exploring the options of collaborating with other countries and taking up indigenous development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the future course of action will be finalized on the basis of the decision of the Government. He also informed that the provisions of Atomic Energy Act, 1962 are being examined to allow participation of private sector and start-ups to promote SMRs technology in the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, SMR is a promising technology in industrial de-carbonization especially where there is a requirement of reliable and continuous supply of power. India is considering steps for development of SMR, to fulfil its commitment to Clean Energy transition.

The Minister said, detailed technical discussions are currently underway to plan a roadmap for studying the feasibility and effectiveness of deployment of such reactors. Augmentation of nuclear power capacity through large size reactors is the primary goal of the Department.

(With Inputs from PIB)