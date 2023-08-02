Haryana clashes: Security tightened at sensitive locations, says Delhi Police

Security has been tightened at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at multiple locations in the national capital against the clashes, disrupting vehicular movement and causing traffic jams. Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting the Hanuman Chalisa near the metro station at Nirman Vihar. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by the police. ''Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in the city and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,'' the Delhi Police said. The police have enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas and are also holding meetings with peace committees. Social media is also being monitored, officials said. Vehicles are being checked at the borders. Drones are also being used for security, the officials said, adding that foot patrolling is being conducted in many areas and senior officers are interacting with locals. Traffic movement was briefly disrupted at the Badarpur border as well.

Suman Nalwa, the Delhi Police's spokesperson, said, ''Seeing the tension and violence in adjoining areas of Delhi, we have made proper arrangements and deployment. All our senior officers are on the ground to ensure that there are no issues related to security. We have our national festival around and after that is the G20 (Summit). So we want to ensure nothing goes wrong.'' The official added, ''We appeal to the people to keep a vigil. If they find anything suspicious, they can call on 112. We are tracking social media as well because such violence is usually instigated through social media. I want to appeal to the citizens to call the police if they find anything wrong or any message is sent to them. We will take proper action.'' In the northeast district, Bajrang Dal supporters held a protest and raised ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans. The police erected barricades and stopped them.

Security arrangements have been tightened in places in the district and the situation is normal, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Commission for Women Cairperson Swati Maliwal, in a tweet, claimed that a slogan -- ''blood will be shed on streets'' -- was raised outside Nangloi police station in Delhi. Posting the video with her tweet, she claimed the clip was being widely circulated on social media since Monday.

''So far Manipur and Haryana have been the victims of violence, now will Delhi be allowed to become a victim too? On one hand, the police are saying that if someone does something wrong, they will take action. This video has been going viral since yesterday (Tuesday). Did the police check this video? If the video is correct then why were these people not arrested?'' she posted.

The police, however, dismissed her allegation and said the clip is from Sunday. ''There has been a video clipping uploaded on social media by different handles. This clipping is from Sunday. These organisations seen in the video had gathered in response to the riots that occurred on Saturday during the Muharram procession. They were heard by the officers present at Nangloi police station and they dispersed after that...,'' the police said.

Six people have died so far in the violence, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said and added that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday's clashes.

