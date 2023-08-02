Left Menu

UP: Bodies of young couple recovered from Ganga River

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:24 IST
UP: Bodies of young couple recovered from Ganga River
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of a young couple were recovered from Ganga River at Javania ghat near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border here, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a complaint was received at the Bairia police station by one Yusuf who alleged that his sister Ajmeri Khatoon (16) was taken away by Avshad (19) on Jul 29, SHO (Bairia) Dharmveer Singh said. They were having an affair and their family was against their relationship due to which, prima facie, they committed suicide by jumping into the river, he said.

The couple's bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening and sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023