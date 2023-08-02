UP: Bodies of young couple recovered from Ganga River

Bodies of a young couple were recovered from Ganga River at Javania ghat near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border here, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a complaint was received at the Bairia police station by one Yusuf who alleged that his sister Ajmeri Khatoon (16) was taken away by Avshad (19) on Jul 29, SHO (Bairia) Dharmveer Singh said. They were having an affair and their family was against their relationship due to which, prima facie, they committed suicide by jumping into the river, he said.

The couple's bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening and sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)