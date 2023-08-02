Left Menu

Egyptian troops leave Mali as UN mission closes; other countries to follow

Updated: 02-08-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:27 IST
More than 460 Egyptian troops that contributed to a decade-long United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali have left the country as the mission begins a drawdown expected to be completed by the end of the year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Troops from Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh, some of the largest contributors to the mission, will also leave in the coming days, the U.N. said.

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

