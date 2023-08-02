Egyptian troops leave Mali as UN mission closes; other countries to follow

More than 460 Egyptian troops that contributed to a decade-long United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali have left the country as the mission begins a drawdown expected to be completed by the end of the year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Troops from Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh, some of the largest contributors to the mission, will also leave in the coming days, the U.N. said.

