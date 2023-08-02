Left Menu

Hyderabad Police bust fake Call centre in AP; five held for 'cheating' aspiring stock market traders

A city resident lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station of Hyderabad Police on July 11, stating that some fraudsters cheated him of Rs 2.6 lakh on the pretext of providing share market tips and insisted him to deposit money in the bank accounts provided by them instead of his Demat account, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:41 IST
Hyderabad Police bust fake Call centre in AP; five held for 'cheating' aspiring stock market traders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday said it has busted a fake Call centre in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and arrested five persons for allegedly cheating many aspiring stock traders on the pretext of providing share market tips.

Based on the investigation so far it was revealed that the accused have cheated about 140 members to the tune of Rs 1.08 crore, a release from Hyderabad Police said. A city resident lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station of Hyderabad Police on July 11, stating that some fraudsters cheated him of Rs 2.6 lakh on the pretext of providing share market tips and insisted him to deposit money in the bank accounts provided by them instead of his Demat account, it said. After depositing the money, the fraudsters stopped responding to his phone calls, the complainant said. Following the complaint, a case was registered. On the modus operandi of the fraudsters, police said the accused established one Trading Advisory company without having any SEBI registration and also without obtaining any permission from appropriate authorities they appointed 38 women tele-callers. The accused purchased traders data from online sources. As per their instructions, the tele-callers contacted the aspiring stock traders through their mobile numbers and said their company has qualified and experience analysis team and they will provide huge profits by giving share market tips, police said. The tele-callers informed the stock traders that their Demat account will be operated by the professional traders. They then asked them to deposit money in bank accounts provided by them instead of Demat account. Later, they did not respond to their calls whenever they asked for refund, police said. Six mobile phones and 31 laptops were seized from the accused, the release said adding further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023