Tunisia's president sacks prime minister, the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:47 IST
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's president has sacked the country's prime minister, who was the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation.

A brief statement from the presidential office late Tuesday did not give reasons for the dismissal of Najla Bouden Ramadhane. President Kais Saied had appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia's first female prime minister in September 2021.

Her replacement is retired central bank director Ahmed Hachani, who was sworn in Tuesday night.

Tunisia is in the midst of an economic crisis with shortages of basic necessities and, in recent days, long lines for bread.

