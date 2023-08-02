Left Menu

Mumbai: Two auto rickshaw drivers arrested for beating up journalist

Two auto rickshaw drivers have been arrested here for allegedly beating up a journalist working for a YouTube news channel after he insisted on paying fare as per the meter.The incident took place in the Bandra-Kurla Complex BKC area on Tuesday night, said a police official.As per the 48-year-old journalist, he asked one of the auto drivers to take him and his colleague to the Kurla railway station.

Two auto rickshaw drivers have been arrested here for allegedly beating up a journalist working for a YouTube news channel after he insisted on paying fare as per the meter.

The incident took place in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Tuesday night, said a police official.

As per the 48-year-old journalist, he asked one of the auto drivers to take him and his colleague to the Kurla railway station. The auto driver said they would have to pay on `sharing' basis and not as per the meter.

It led to an argument and the journalist asked him to drive them to the nearby BKC police station.

The driver took him to a spot near the police station, called up the other auto rickshaw driver, his friend, and the duo allegedly thrashed the journalist and also took Rs 100 from him, as per the First Information Report. After the journalist lodged a complaint, the accused were nabbed from the nearby Bharat Nagar locality and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

Further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

