Life Mission project case: SC grants 2-month interim bail to Kerala's ex-principal secretary on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on medical grounds in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh granted relief to Sivasankar for two months to undergo treatment.

The top court cited the medical prescription of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam in which Sivasankar has been advised spine surgery.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and ED, opposed the bail and submitted that Sivasankar is close to a very high constitutional functionary.

''Solicitor General would submit that even in that circumstance, the applicant be retained in custody and the respondents be directed to provide a treatment in the facility chosen by the respondent.

''However, in a matter of the present nature, where some post-operative treatment is also required, we are of the opinion that the applicant be released on interim bail to avail the medical treatment for a period of two months,'' the bench said.

The Kerala High Court on April 13 denied bail to Sivasankar, noting that he may tamper with evidence as he had influence with the ruling party and the CM.

The top court directed that Sivasankar would not try to contact any witness during this period and would not go to any other place except in the vicinity of his residence and the hospital.

''It is made clear that the applicant shall not misuse the liberty to interfere in the course of justice or make an attempt to contact any witnesses. The applicant shall not go to any other place except the vicinity of the hospital and the vicinity of his residence.

''In terms of the same, we direct that the applicant be released on interim bail for a period of two months from the date of release. The period of two months shall be counted from the date on which he is released. However, the procedure for releasing him on bail shall be completed forthwith,'' it said.

Sivasankar was arrested on February 14 in connection with the alleged violation of FCRA in Life Mission, a flagship housing project of the Left government.

The project was conceived by the Kerala government to provide houses for the homeless in the state.

As part of the project, the construction of a housing complex at Wadakkancherry was to be undertaken using funds offered by the international humanitarian organisation Red Crescent. The construction contract was awarded to Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures.

The two companies undertook the construction based on an agreement that they entered into with Red Crescent, which had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore towards the Wadakkancherry project of Life Mission.

It has been alleged that Unitac builders gave kickbacks to Sivasankar and the Consul General of the UAE to get the contract.

This came to light when former UAE Consulate employees Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS were arrested by the ED and Customs in another case related to the smuggling of gold into Kerala.

The CBI had in 2020 filed an FIR in a Kochi court under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and Section 35 of FCRA on a complaint by the then Wadakkanchery MLA and Congress leader Anil Akkara, listing Unitac Builders' Managing Director Santhosh Eappen as the first accused and the company Sane Ventures as the second accused.

The alleged FCRA violation and corruption in the project had snowballed into a major political issue at that time, with opposition parties accusing Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the controversial gold smuggling case, of having admitted before an NIA court that she had received Rs 1 crore as commission for the project.

She had reportedly claimed that the money was meant for Sivasankar.

