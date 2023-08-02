SIU to probe maladministration allegations at KZN premier's office

The Special Investigating Unit will probe allegations of maladministration in the Office of the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal related to the appointment of a consultant to support the province’s six priority programmes.

The unit was authorised to investigate the office by a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The investigation will also look to see if there was any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Office of the Premier in KZN, or losses suffered by the Provincial Office or the State.

“Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish whether there was any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by the contractors, employees, or officials of the Office of the Premier and the suppliers, service providers, or any other person or entity,” the unit said.

The SIU said the investigation will cover the period between April 2007 and 29 July 2023.

“In addition to investigating maladministration and malpractice, the SIU will also identify failures, and will also make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” the SIU said.

