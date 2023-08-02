Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials have been asked to visit sensitive areas and keep a close eye on the situation in their respective areas.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

An alert has been issued in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of the Saharanpur division, Sahni said.

Checking is being conducted in all areas adjoining Haryana and policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in these districts, he said.

''Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and police of both states are coordinating with each other,'' he added.

On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday and prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Special DGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that in view of the law and order situation arising in the holy month of Shravan and Muharram in Haryana, senior police officers have been asked to visit sensitive areas.

They have also been instructed to keep a close eye on the situation in their respective areas, he said.

