Left Menu

Train firing: Slain RPF officer cremated at native village in Rajasthan

Railway Protection Force RPF assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was on Wednesday cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours. The slain ASIs mortal remains reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on Paschim Express today where administrative officials along with locals had gathered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:40 IST
Train firing: Slain RPF officer cremated at native village in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was on Wednesday cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours. The slain ASI's mortal remains reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on Paschim Express today where administrative officials along with locals had gathered. A funeral procession was taken out from the railway station to his native in Shyampura village in Sawai Madhopur district. After reaching the village, family members along with villagers refused to get the cremation done and demanded the status of martyr for Meena along with other demands.

''Family members and villagers had demanded the status of a martyr along with compensation and job. Talks were held with them. After the assurance, family members agreed for the cremation,'' SDM Kapil Sharma told reporters. Meena's son Rajendra Prasad lit the funeral pyre as locals and administrative officials paid homage to the departed soul. A RPF constable Chetan Singh on escort duty fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle on board Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, in which four persons, including Meena and three passengers, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023