Train firing: Slain RPF officer cremated at native village in Rajasthan
Railway Protection Force RPF assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was on Wednesday cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours. The slain ASIs mortal remains reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on Paschim Express today where administrative officials along with locals had gathered.
- Country:
- India
Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was on Wednesday cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours. The slain ASI's mortal remains reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on Paschim Express today where administrative officials along with locals had gathered. A funeral procession was taken out from the railway station to his native in Shyampura village in Sawai Madhopur district. After reaching the village, family members along with villagers refused to get the cremation done and demanded the status of martyr for Meena along with other demands.
''Family members and villagers had demanded the status of a martyr along with compensation and job. Talks were held with them. After the assurance, family members agreed for the cremation,'' SDM Kapil Sharma told reporters. Meena's son Rajendra Prasad lit the funeral pyre as locals and administrative officials paid homage to the departed soul. A RPF constable Chetan Singh on escort duty fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle on board Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, in which four persons, including Meena and three passengers, were killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital
Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill to deal with organised crime
Over 3,500 constables to be recruited in Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service
BSF jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
No proposal under consideration for making district-level merit list: Rajasthan govt