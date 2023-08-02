Train firing: Slain RPF officer cremated at native village in Rajasthan

Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was on Wednesday cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours. The slain ASI's mortal remains reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on Paschim Express today where administrative officials along with locals had gathered. A funeral procession was taken out from the railway station to his native in Shyampura village in Sawai Madhopur district. After reaching the village, family members along with villagers refused to get the cremation done and demanded the status of martyr for Meena along with other demands.

''Family members and villagers had demanded the status of a martyr along with compensation and job. Talks were held with them. After the assurance, family members agreed for the cremation,'' SDM Kapil Sharma told reporters. Meena's son Rajendra Prasad lit the funeral pyre as locals and administrative officials paid homage to the departed soul. A RPF constable Chetan Singh on escort duty fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle on board Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, in which four persons, including Meena and three passengers, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)