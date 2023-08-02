Left Menu

Maharashtra: Now, FIR against Sambhaji Bhide for abusive language against Saibaba, Jyotiba Phule

An FIR has been registered against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against Saibaba of Shirdi and social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Nashik city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.The case was registered on August 1 on the complaint lodged by the president of a Nashik-based social organisation.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:42 IST
Maharashtra: Now, FIR against Sambhaji Bhide for abusive language against Saibaba, Jyotiba Phule
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks against Saibaba of Shirdi and social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Nashik city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on August 1 on the complaint lodged by the president of a Nashik-based social organisation. Later, police transferred the FIR to their counterparts in Amravati where Bhide had allegedly made these remarks.

Notably, an FIR was registered last week in Amravati against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, for allegedly making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech, police had said.

Nashik Police registered the case under sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and defamation under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

"On July 30, in an area under the jurisdiction of Rajapeth police station in Amravati city, Sambhaji Bhide made controversial statements with the motive to insult Mahatma Phule, Raja Rammohan Roy and Shri Saibaba. Bhide used abusive and bad language about Phule and Saibaba,'' the FIR stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023